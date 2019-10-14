Fertilizer fire burning at Hardinsburg business

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters from multiple agencies in Breckinridge County are at the scene of a multi-alarm fire involving fertilizer.
The fire was reported at 12:21 p.m Eastern Time (11:21 a.m. Central) at GreenPoint AG near the intersection of Highway 60 and Highway 261. Both roads are closed and the area has been evacuated.
A Shelter in Place order has been issued for all of the Hardinsburg area and extended to Garfield due to the wind.
No injuries have been reported.
This story will be updated.
