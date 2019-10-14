Gas prices in Kentucky drop, while prices soar in Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Depending on which side of the Ohio River you live on, gas prices could be either much lower or higher than usual.
The American Automobile Associaton, or AAA, has released information stating that Kentucky drivers have seen one of the largest price drops at the pump over the past week. They say prices are about eight cents lower, with about $2.39 a gallon being the average.
In Indiana, prices per gallon have increased about five cents higher than usual.
The national average for gas prices is $2.63 a gallon, which is down about 25 cents from this time last year.
