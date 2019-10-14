Keeneland unveils new monument statue of Triple Crown winner Secretariat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Visitors at Keeneland over the weekend got to see the debut of a statue that is hoping to become a Lexington tourist attraction.
A bronze statue of Triple Crown winner Secretariat was unveiled, brought in town all the way from Oklahoma. The more-than-lifesize statue is about one-and-a-half times the size of the legendary race horse, who won all three races of the Triple Crown back in 1973.
The sculptor of the piece, Jocelyn Russell, said that she was drawn to creating the piece and wasn’t going to let horse racing fans down.
“What an honor, you know, to have the project, and to not do my due diligence and research would be a travesty,” Russell said. “I really feel like it’s my responsibility to do this justice.”
On Monday, the statue was moved into its new home of the traffic circle at Alexandria Drive and Old Frankfort Pike.
