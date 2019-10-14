Kentucky man accused of running multiple money laundering scams against women

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky man is charged in federal court, accused of running multiple scams that had allegedly earned him hundreds of thousands of dollars.
34-year-old Ismalla Fafunmi is charged with conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering.
According to a statement from the officer investigating the case, Fafunmi allegedly posed as a soldier on a dating site, convincing a women to send him around $200,000.
Another accusation includes messaging a woman on Facebook and convincing her to send $183,000 in order to apply for a grant program.
Fafunmi was arrested in Indiana on Wednesday.
