KY Democratic Party pleased with court ruling to reinstate 175,000 Kentucky voters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Democratic Party is pleased with a judge’s ruling in Franklin County that will reinstate 175,000 Kentucky voters labeled as “inactive”.
In a temporary injunction filed on Monday in the Franklin Circuit Court, all voters will be rolled back into a single master voter list.
Democrats say that the move is necessary in order to protect voting rights for all registered voters.
The State Board of Elections placed 175,000 registered Kentucky voters on an “inactive” list if they had not participated in the last two federal elections in 2016 and 2018.
In order to maintain an official list of voters, those who did not vote in the previous two federal elections will still need to confirm their residential address for the upcoming election.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.