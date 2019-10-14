Louisville Urban League sports complex receives major gift from Norton Healthcare

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 24 acre new sports complex in Louisville's Russell neighborhood now has a name. Thanks to a $5 million contribution by Norton Healthcare, the facility will officially be named the Norton Sports Health Athletics & Learning Complex.
“This is a significant opportunity for Norton Healthcare to help unify our community and transform this key area of our city,” said Russell F. Cox, president and CEO, Norton Healthcare, in a statement. “This facility will bring with it the power to impact change and positively influence children and their families though sports and learning. We’re excited to support this project.”
The financial contribution is a $3 million grant and a challenge grant of $2 million in matching funds.
The complex will have indoor/outdoor track & field space with seating for 4,000. There will also be a learning lab, entertainment space with bowling alley and an interactive rock climbing wall, community green space, and outdoor event space.
Louisville Urban League officials say the facility could host services like mobile health clinics and healthy lifestyle classes.
“This development will have unlimited economic possibilities including the potential for future hotel, retail and healthcare offerings,” said Sadiqa Reynolds, president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League. “We are very thankful to have Norton Healthcare as a partner in this exciting project. Our community will be better because of this relationship. This project is about revitalization of not just a neighborhood, but the human spirit.”
