Motorcyclist killed in crash on New Cut Road identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash on New Cut Road close to Iroquois Park has been released.
Sajoni L. Ramos Perez, 23, of Louisville, died at the scene from blunt force injuries.
The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. According to Louisville Metro police, the preliminary investigation shows Perez was going north on New Cut and collided with an SUV make a left turn onto Wilderness Trail.
LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.