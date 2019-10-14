Motorcyclist killed in crash on New Cut Road

Motorcyclist killed in crash on New Cut Road
By Berry Stockton | October 13, 2019 at 10:44 PM EDT - Updated October 13 at 10:44 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash on New Cut Road close to Iroquois Park.

The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to LMPD. Police said the preliminary investigation revealed the motoryclist was traveling north on New Cut and collided with an SUV make a left turn onto Wilderness Trail.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, according to LMPD. Their name has not yet been released.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

