Motorcyclist killed in crash on New Cut Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash on New Cut Road close to Iroquois Park.
The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to LMPD. Police said the preliminary investigation revealed the motoryclist was traveling north on New Cut and collided with an SUV make a left turn onto Wilderness Trail.
The motorcyclist died at the scene, according to LMPD. Their name has not yet been released.
LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.
