Suspect in Henry County murder, kidnapping arraigned

EMINENCE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man charged in the murder of his father-in-law and the kidnapping of his wife has made his first court appearance.
Terry Allen Whitehouse, 37, was scheduled to appear via video conference but was physically brought to Eminence from the Oldham County Detention Center due to issues with the court’s video system.
On the morning of Oct. 10, Eminence police say Whitehouse killed his father-in-law, Marvin Bowman, and then kidnapped his wife, Melinda.
A citizen spotted the Chrysler minivan wanted in connection with the case in Shelby County on Friday and notified police. Melinda Whitehouse was safely recovered. Terry Whitehouse was arrested after a search of the rural area.
Terry Whitehouse told WAVE 3 News that Melinda asked him to kill her father.
Whitehouse, who is being held on a $1 million cash bond, is scheduled back in court Oct. 21. A public defender has been appointed to represent him.
