UK’s Bowden named SEC Player of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky junior athlete Lynn Bowden Jr. has been named Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week after leading Kentucky to a 24-20 win over Arkansas in his first collegiate start as a quarterback, the league announced Monday.
Bowden, the erstwhile wide receiver of Youngstown, Ohio, accounted for 274 yards total offense and all three touchdowns on Saturday. He connected on 7 of 11 passes for 78 yards and his first career scoring pass and also rushed a career-high 24 times for 196 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning 24-yard touchdown scamper in the fourth quarter.
His 196 rushing yards are the most for a Wildcat against a Southeastern Conference opponent in 14 years. It is the second-most rushing yards for a Kentucky quarterback in school history.
Bowden is UK’s leading receiver with 30 catches for 348 yards and one TD this season. He currently ranks 13th on UK’s career receptions list and is 18th on the career receiving yards list with 1,303 yards. Because he played quarterback the entire game, his 19-game streak of catching at least one pass was snapped.
Bowden currently leads the SEC and ranks sixth nationally in all-purpose yards, averaging 149.33 per game. He also earned Paul Hornung Award Weekly Honor Roll for the second time this season after Saturday night’s performance.
