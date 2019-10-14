University of Kentucky holds 11th annual Women’s Clinic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Sunday at Rupp Arena, it was a day all for the female fans of University of Kentucky Basketball as they headed to meet Coach Calipari and the team for the 11th annual Women’s Clinic.
Hundreds of women visited to meet up with the team and learn the ins-and-outs of the basketball program. Fans got autographs, pictures, and got to talk and ask questions with players.
The event was started to recognize just how important the female fans are to the UK Basketball program.
Becky Caudill, one of the fans who’s been to every UK Women’s Clinic so far, was excited to attend and meet the new players. She wanted to let them know that she and all the other female fans are just as passionate as the men.
“We are the big part of the Big Blue Nation,” Caudill said. “And we also know about basketball too. Because it’s always like, ‘oh, women don’t know about basketball.’ Oh yes we do!"
The next scheduled event for the Wildcats is the Blue-White Game, scheduled for Friday, October 18th at Rupp Arena.
