UofL’s Conley and Hall earn ACC weekly honors

Returned his second career kickoff for a touchdown in the Cardinals’ 62-59 win at No. 19 Wake Forest, tying a school record with a 100-yard yard runback • Became the ninth player in school history with over 1,000 career kickoff return yards • Added an 8-yard touchdown run from scrimmage to become the first Louisville player with a rushing touchdown and kickoff return for a touchdown in the same game since Walter Peacock did it against Furman on Nov. 17, 1973 • Hall’s 220 kickoff return yards versus Wake Forest are the second most in school history, trailing only the 247 he registered in a loss at Clemson last season.