WATCH LIVE: UofL Coach Scott Satterfield’s weekly news conference

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a Saturday night shootout, the Louisville Cardinals defeated previously unbeaten, and then #19, Wake Forest 62-59. Coach Scott Satterfield and the Cards (4-2, 2-1 ACC) are home Saturday for a Noon kickoff against another unbeaten, the Clemson Tigers. Coach Satterfield will hold his weekly news conference today at Noon, giving updates on the Cardinals and a look ahead to Clemson. You can watch the news conference in the video player below.