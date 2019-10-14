Young family members of those killed by gun violence aim to help others

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Young brothers and sisters of those killed in violent crimes want to show the pain can be overcome.
The group is called Game Changers and they stopped by the Chestnut Street YMCA to decorate for Halloween, Sunday.
It’s been four months to the day since 17 year-old Atherton student and football player, Devin Sesay, was gunned down in the Smoketown neighborhood, leaving his younger brother Matthew devastated.
“My brother I loved him so much,” Matthew said. “He helped me with so much and for him to go out like that, it’s not right, it hurts, but that’s life and you have to deal with it. I will try my best for him that’s all I can say.”
Police say Sesay was the victim of a drive by shooting. His younger brother Matthew, now working through his grief, joins nine other families in learning how to live with their loss.
“It’s a simplistic deal, it’s not a big budgeted deal, but it’s a meaningful deal,” organizer Christopher 2X said.
It may look like just some Halloween arts and crafts, but a group called the Game Changers is trying to help the kids cope with the violence that has entered their lives by helping others who are even younger in the YMCA’s Child Development center that might be going through the same kind of loss.
“They’re very young so they don’t understand what that is going to mean for them when they get older and this is a way for you guys to be really strong role models for them and show them that something positive can come from something negative,” Jenny Benner with the Child Development Center said.
Also helping the kids decorate, members of the UofL Trauma team who say the hardest part of their job is delivering the bad news to families and wishing they could do more.
