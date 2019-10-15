Attorneys still awaiting evidence in LMPD detective’s deadly Christmas Eve crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It may not be until early spring when the public may start finding out what led to the crash that killed an LMPD detective last Christmas Eve.
That was the outcome of a hearing recently involving Roger Burdette, the man now facing murder and DUI charges. Burdette is accused of driving intoxicated when he slammed his city truck into the back of LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht’s vehicle on Christmas Eve, killing her instantly.
Last week, Burdette’s defense attorney, Hanna Samuel, and prosecutors asked for more time to prepare their cases, stating they don’t have all of the evidence in.
For example, they are still awaiting expert analysis of Burdette’s phone, and talking to a potential witness.
Meanwhile, the defense is also reviewing a program used to analyze the diagrams of the crash.
Samuel had originally argued there wasn’t enough probable cause against Burdette.
She said the officer who conducted the DUI field-sobriety test did not have a body-camera on. She also stated authorities did not take Burdette’s blood work until three hours after the crash, instead of the standard two.
Thursday, the judge reminded the attorneys the one-year mark is quickly approaching. The next hearing won’t be until at least January.
