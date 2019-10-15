Bellarmine picked to win GLVC

INDIANAPOLIS – Bellarmine University has been selected to win the 2019-20 Great Lakes Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Championship, the Conference office announced Tuesday. The annual GLVC Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll was voted on by the league coaches and ranks all 16 teams in predicted order of finish.The Knights garnered the top spot in the poll with 217 points, including 10 of the 15 available first-place votes given that Conference bylaws state a school cannot vote for itself. Last season the Knights were 28-5 overall, 14-4 in league play, and recorded their third straight GLVC Championship. They also advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the 11th straight year before ending their season in the Midwest Regional Championship. Bellarmine will be led by forward Ben Weyer, who recently received preseason second-team All-America accolades from Street & Smith’s. Weyer is back for his senior season after averaging 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds a year ago. The Knights, who have been slotted in the national preseason rankings at No. 2 by NCAA.com, No. 3 by Street & Smith’s, and No. 7 by Division II Bulletin, will once again be under the direction of Scott Davenport, a four-time GLVC Coach of the Year entering his 15th season. The University of Southern Indiana (26-9, 13-5 GLVC) has been picked by the league coaches to finish second. The Screaming Eagles garnered 203 points in the poll and four first-place votes. USI has been ranked 20th in the Division II Bulletin preseason poll and is receiving votes from NCAA.com. The Eagles are coming off of an impressive run through the 2019 NCAA Division II Tournament, culminating in a NCAA II Midwest Regional Championship and a national semifinal appearance at the NCAA II Elite Eight last spring. USI returns senior guard/forward Kobe Caldwell, who averaged 13.3 points per game, and junior forward Emmanuel Little, who averaged 11.5 points per game and a team-high 7.3 rebounds per outing.
The University of Indianapolis (19-10, 12-6) earned 191 points and the final two first-place votes to rank third in the preseason poll. The Greyhounds were slotted just ahead of Drury University (21-12, 13-5) with 184 points. The Panthers fell to Bellarmine in the GLVC Championship Tournament final and qualified for their second-straight NCAA Tournament bid last year. Fifth place belonged to Lewis University (25-6, 15-3), which earned the league’s outright regular season crown last year. The Flyers, who were ranked No. 20 in the NCAA.com preseason top 25, garnered 162 points in the Conference’s poll.
Rockhurst University (17-12, 11-7), University of Missouri-St. Louis (20-9, 11-7) and Truman State University (14-15, 9-9) were selected to finish sixth through eighth, respectively, while McKendree University (9-18, 5-13) and newcomer Lindenwood University (16-16, 9-10 MIAA) were ninth and 10th.
Rounding out the 16-team field was the University of Illinois Springfield (14-14, 7-11), Maryville University (9-18, 4-14), newcomer Southwest Baptist University (14-16, 7-12), Quincy University (9-19, 3-15), William Jewell College (12-18, 6-12) and Missouri S&T (5-21, 3-15).
The top-eight teams with the most points derived from the GLVC Point Rating System at the end of the regular season will earn a berth to the GLVC Basketball Championship Tournament on March 5-8 at the Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois, on the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.The 2019-20 GLVC men’s basketball season officially opens on Friday, Nov. 8, with 11 teams in action, including Bellarmine, Drury, Illinois Springfield, Indianapolis, Lindenwood, Quincy, Rockhurst, Southern Indiana, Southwest Baptist, Truman State and William Jewell. On Saturday, Nov. 9, Lewis, Maryville, McKendree, and Missouri-St. Louis will begin their seasons, and Missouri S&T will take to the court for the first time on Nov. 13.
The complete 2019-20 GLVC Men’s Basketball Coaches Preseason Poll follows:
2019-20 GLVC Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll
Place
School
Points (First Place Votes)
1
Bellarmine
217 (10)
2
Southern Indiana
203 (4)
3
Indianapolis
191 (2)
4
Drury
184
5
Lewis
162
6
Rockhurst
156
7
Missouri-St. Louis
141
8
Truman State
138
9
McKendree
98
10
Lindenwood
85
11
Illinois Springfield
84
12
Maryville
79
13
Southwest Baptist
65
14
Quincy
49
15
William Jewell
42
16
Missouri S&T
26
Official release from Great Lakes Valley Conference
