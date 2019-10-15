Bellarmine picked to win GLVC

INDIANAPOLIS – Bellarmine University has been selected to win the 2019-20 Great Lakes Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Championship, the Conference office announced Tuesday. The annual GLVC Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll was voted on by the league coaches and ranks all 16 teams in predicted order of finish.The Knights garnered the top spot in the poll with 217 points, including 10 of the 15 available first-place votes given that Conference bylaws state a school cannot vote for itself. Last season the Knights were 28-5 overall, 14-4 in league play, and recorded their third straight GLVC Championship. They also advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the 11th straight year before ending their season in the Midwest Regional Championship. Bellarmine will be led by forward Ben Weyer, who recently received preseason second-team All-America accolades from Street & Smith’s. Weyer is back for his senior season after averaging 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds a year ago. The Knights, who have been slotted in the national preseason rankings at No. 2 by NCAA.com, No. 3 by Street & Smith’s, and No. 7 by Division II Bulletin, will once again be under the direction of Scott Davenport, a four-time GLVC Coach of the Year entering his 15th season. The University of Southern Indiana (26-9, 13-5 GLVC) has been picked by the league coaches to finish second. The Screaming Eagles garnered 203 points in the poll and four first-place votes. USI has been ranked 20th in the Division II Bulletin preseason poll and is receiving votes from NCAA.com. The Eagles are coming off of an impressive run through the 2019 NCAA Division II Tournament, culminating in a NCAA II Midwest Regional Championship and a national semifinal appearance at the NCAA II Elite Eight last spring. USI returns senior guard/forward Kobe Caldwell, who averaged 13.3 points per game, and junior forward Emmanuel Little, who averaged 11.5 points per game and a team-high 7.3 rebounds per outing.