City sends a bill to President Trump and other presidential candidates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city of Louisville sent invoices to the presidential campaigns of President Trump, Senator Bernie Sanders and Congressman Tim Ryan seeking payment for police services provided during recent visits.
The move marks a change of policy.
“In previous years, the city did not charge for costs associated with campaign visits,” City spokeswoman Jean Porter said. “However, in light of ongoing budget challenges, we billed for three visits this fiscal year that required Metro resources.”
President Trump spoke to the AMVETS Convention in Louisville in August.
His campaign is being billed for $9,082.20.
According to the invoice, the costs are for one LMPD Lieutenant, 11 Sergeants, and 79 officers all billed by the hour.
Senator Bernie Sanders’ rally in August resulted in a bill of $7,513.41.
Sanders was charged for the services of 3 Lieutenants, 5 Sergeants and 18 officers.
Congressman Tim Ryan incurred the biggest costs.
He brought a caravan to rally for gun legislation in Louisville because it is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's hometown.
Ryan was billed for $9,383.09.
Attempts to contact the campaigns on Tuesday were not successful.
