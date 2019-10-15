Difficulty in putting down video games could be diagnosed as a disorder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - What are your kids doing right now? If they are in front of screen, you’ll want to continue reading this. The World Health Organization identified gaming disorder as a diagnosable mental health condition recently. This is concerning because many families could be dealing with this issue.
"When I was a kid, you would see kids outside playing football and basketball, whatever the case may be," Louisville father Mark Officer said. "That's not a thing anymore."
Video games have taken over as many kids preferred entertainment these days. Officer has a son who is eight-years-old and plays video games, but Officer says it’s only after he gets his school work done.
Some kids, however, can’t function without their games. Gaming has been around for around 50 years, and studies about its effects are still in the early stages. For many it’s causing enough issues that the World Health Organization is finally addressing it.
“A lot of associated problems coming from what the World Health Organization is now calling a gaming disorder,” Norton Healthcare Pediatrician Dr. Mark Brockman Jr. said. “Obesity is one of the main factors, [the] lack of exercise that kids are getting nowadays because of sitting in front of a screen.”
Dr. Brockman Jr. said excessive gaming can also lead to anxiety and depression. It's a topic of discussion with many parents in his office.
“A lot of parents come in, specially on a well-child check and they want to discuss how much time is enough time. What’s too much time in front of the screen, video games, cell phone, tablets, all those kinds of things,” Dr. Brockman Jr. said.
The concern is that it can lead to kids and teens feeling isolated.
"I know a lot of people where it is an issue their kids," Officer said. "They rush home just to play Fortnite all day long and don't do anything else with their whole day, their whole life. They don't want to go outside and play be active that's a big problem with kids nowadays."
So, how much is too much?
"Anything over two hours is way too much," Dr. Brockman Jr. said. "Parents ask all the time what can we do? We definitely need to be on a schedule. Here is the amount of time you can play and here is the rest of the time we are going to spend outdoors or with family."
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends under 30-60 minutes of gaming on a school night and under two hours on a non-school night. If too much screen time and gaming is getting the way and is causing impairment of function in day to day life, you should talk to your child’s doctor.
For more information from Norton Children's Hospital on gaming as a mental health condition, visit their website here.
