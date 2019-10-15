Flu impacting patients in Kentucky and Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several counties in our area are reporting cases of the flu.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health says from September 29 to October 5 nine flu cases were reported in Jefferson County, four in Oldham County, three in Bullitt County and one in Spencer County.
215 cases of the flu have been reported in Kentucky so far this flu season.
The Indiana State Department of Health reports that 40 cases of the flu have been confirmed in the state.
A county by county breakdown for Indiana hasn’t been released yet.
To read the weekly Kentucky flu report click or tap here.
To read the Weekly Indiana flu report click or tap here.
