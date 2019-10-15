FORECAST: A rainy and chilly night ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Passing clouds will block the sunshine at times today but overall we’ll pick up enough sunshine to push us well into the 70s later this afternoon.
The rain will start to develop on the radar to our west this early evening then spreads east as the night wears on. It looks like the core of the rain will arrive in Louisville near 11 p.m. Some thunder is possible but we are not expecting severe weather. To add to the rain, it will be a breezy evening with gusty winds overnight as well as cold air flows back in.
It does appear the steady rain will end before sunrise Wednesday but the clouds will be much tougher to push out. A large area of clouds is expected to hold tough across Indiana, Ohio and at least the northern parts of Kentucky. These are the areas that may see temperatures stuck in the 40s all day Wednesday! Yikes!
For those that can pick up some sunshine, it will be warmer, but not by much. Highs in the sunny spots generally in the 50s.
Areas of frost will be possible by Thursday morning before we warm back up again toward normal.
