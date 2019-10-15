Funeral arrangements made for ISP trooper killed in line of duty

TIPPECANOE CO, In. (WAVE) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for an Indiana State Police trooper that died in the line of duty on Friday night.
Trooper Peter R. Stephan crashed his cruiser on Old State Road in Tippecanoe County on Friday while responding to a call.
PREVIOUS STORY: Indiana State Police trooper dead after single vehicle crash
A public visitation and funeral service will be held on October 17th and 18th at Crossroads Community Church in Kokomo, Indiana.
The procession from the church to the cemetery will follow State Road 931 north, followed by West on State Road 26 and north on County Road 775W.
State police encourages the public to line the procession route to show their support for Trooper Stephan and his family.
