JCPenney hiring for the holiday shopping season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPenney is hiring for the holiday season.
The retailer says its wants to hire 180 seasonal associates throughout the Louisville area. Jobs open include customer service and support positions, cashiers, replenishment specialists, SEPHORA inside JCPenney beauty consultants and more.
JCPenney says seasonal associates will get an employee discount up to 25% and have a flexible holiday schedule. A hiring event is going on at stores on Tuesday October 15 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
During the event, management will be holding in person interviews and making employment offers to qualified candidates on the spot.
All skill levels are welcome and individuals are also encouraged to apply online by clicking or tapping here.
