JCPS Transportation plans job fair for Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools is looking to hire bus drivers at the district’s transportation job fair.
The job fair is Wednesday, Oct 16 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the C.B Young Jr. Service Center, located at 3001 Crittenden Drive.
Applications will be accepted for bus drivers and bus monitors.
JCPS Transportation employees are eligible for:
- Full health insurance and retirement benefits
- Paid training
- Sick, personal, emergency pay
- Perfect attendance bonus
- Advancement opportunities
Interested applicants must:
- Be at least 21 years old
- Have a valid driver’s license
- Bring I-9 identification (birth certificate or social security card)
- Bring GED, high school diploma or official college transcripts\
- Bring voided check for direct deposit
- Bring $20 cash or check for background check
- Bring military experience verification (if applicable)
- Bring references
To fill out an online application click here.
