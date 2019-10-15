JCPS Transportation plans job fair for Wednesday

JCPS is hiring bus drivers and monitors.
By Sydney Harbin | October 15, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools is looking to hire bus drivers at the district’s transportation job fair.

The job fair is Wednesday, Oct 16 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the C.B Young Jr. Service Center, located at 3001 Crittenden Drive.

Applications will be accepted for bus drivers and bus monitors.

JCPS Transportation employees are eligible for:

  • Full health insurance and retirement benefits
  • Paid training
  • Sick, personal, emergency pay
  • Perfect attendance bonus
  • Advancement opportunities

Interested applicants must:

  • Be at least 21 years old
  • Have a valid driver’s license
  • Bring I-9 identification (birth certificate or social security card)
  • Bring GED, high school diploma or official college transcripts\
  • Bring voided check for direct deposit
  • Bring $20 cash or check for background check
  • Bring military experience verification (if applicable)
  • Bring references

