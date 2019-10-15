Lexington construction worker hit by car while directing traffic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Lexington construction worker is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while directing traffic Tuesday morning.
Kentucky State Police said that the worker was hit around 7:30 p.m. on Southland Drive in Lexington.
Police state that the worker was attempting to direct traffic around a crane when the accident occurred.
The driver of the car as well as the worker were both sent to the hospital and are expected to survive. The worker was wearing a reflective safety vest at the time of the accident.
Southland Road was closed for several hours while emergency workers cleared the scene. The route has since been reopened.
There is no word if any charges will be filed.
