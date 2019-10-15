Louisville drivers rank second for best in country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - QuoteWizard.com by Lending Tree has named Louisville as a “Best Driving” city in a new data report that ranks the best and worst drivers in the top 75 populous cities in the country.
Louisville ranked second behind Detroit, Mich. at the top spot. Portland, Ore. was listed as the worst city for driving.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported October and November as the most dangerous months to drive in. Cities were ranked based on four factors; accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and other citations (running a red light, using a cellphone while driving, etc.)
In its ranking, Louisville has never ranked worse than 17th on the list.
To see the full list of city rankings click here.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.