Man that shot at LMPD officer faces attempted murder charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man faces attempted murder charges after being accused of shooting at a Louisville Metro Police officer over the weekend.
Joseph VonCannon was arrested on Sunday morning at his home in the Southside neighborhood.
The officer was called to the home to investigate a domestic disturbance. The officer claimed that when he started giving VonCannon commands, a shot in the officer’s direction.
The bullet came within feet of the officer, but he was not hit.
Two children under the age of five were inside the home at the time.
VonCannon is charged with attempted murder of a police officer and wanton endangerment.
