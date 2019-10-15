Neighborhood Summit educates public on community safety

Neighborhood Summit educates public on community safety
Center For Neighborhoods works together with local agencies for change. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Sydney Harbin | October 15, 2019 at 4:29 PM EDT - Updated October 15 at 4:29 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year’s Neighborhood Summit will link local residents to different agencies in Louisville to improve the quality of their neighborhoods.

The Center For Neighborhoods is a non-profit organization that partners with neighborhood residents to create change in their communities. They will host a series of workshops focused on teaching residents on how to advocate for their communities, zoning, neighborhood development and affordable housing. The event is on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; at Jefferson Community Technical College.

The event will also include a youth forum and discussions on intergenerational organizing.

Early bird registration for the summit starts at $15. Registration will increase Oct. 24 to $25.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.