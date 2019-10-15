Neighborhood Summit educates public on community safety

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year’s Neighborhood Summit will link local residents to different agencies in Louisville to improve the quality of their neighborhoods.
The Center For Neighborhoods is a non-profit organization that partners with neighborhood residents to create change in their communities. They will host a series of workshops focused on teaching residents on how to advocate for their communities, zoning, neighborhood development and affordable housing. The event is on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; at Jefferson Community Technical College.
The event will also include a youth forum and discussions on intergenerational organizing.
Early bird registration for the summit starts at $15. Registration will increase Oct. 24 to $25.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.