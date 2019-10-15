Police investigating body found in the Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metrosafe confirms a body was found floating in the marina near Captain’s Quarters Road.
The marina is part of Harrods Creek that flows into the Ohio River.
The call came in at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday after boaters in the area spotted the body.
It is unclear at this time how the body got in the water or how long it has been there. It is also unclear if the incident was an accident or if police suspect foul play.
LMPD River Unit and Homicide responded to the scene as well as the Harrods Creek Fire Dept.
This story will be updated.
