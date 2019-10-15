Reformulated gas up for discussion with air pollution control in November

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The recent effort of four Kentucky lawmakers to drop reformulated gas in Louisville as well as in parts of Oldham and Bullitt counties could save drivers quite a bit of cash at the pump, but would there be another cost?
It’s all about good air quality. Louisville must meet the Environmental Protection Agency’s requirements, and area environmental leaders have worked hard over the years to correct its ozone problems.
Reformulated gas, or RFG, is part of that effort. The question now is do we still need it? Drivers we spoke with would like to see the cost come down.
“The lower the better,” Driver Darius Mealy said.
Another driver, Mike Aldridge, lives in Trimble County but works in Louisville. He said he tries not to buy gas here unless it’s absolutely necessary.
“I buy in Trimble County or E-town," Aldridge said, "if I’m in that direction, just because it’s cheaper.”
Derris Reed told us he spends hours on the road for work. He said he’s noticed especially in the summer how much less he pays in other parts of the country and around Kentucky.
“In Mississippi, it’s a lot cheaper down there, it’s about $2.03,” Reed said. “In Elizabethtown its cheaper. It’s just crazy how the prices are here.”
The Clean Air Act required the River City to fix its ozone issues in the 1990s.
“Greater Louisville has too much pollution,” State Representative Kevin Bratcher said.
The Jefferson County Republican is among a group of four lawmakers filing a resolution to find alternatives to reformulated gas and its high price tag. The group contends that depending on the blend, the cost savings could be anywhere from 16 to 26 cents per gallon.
Bratcher told WAVE 3 News that his group gets it. EPA standards must be met, but he questions with cleaner gas requirements in place since 2011, why not try to work with companies like Louisville Gas & Electric to find another way to cut emissions? He contends progress is being made.
“We got rid of a smoke stack at LG&E over on Cane Run Road,” Bratcher said. “We’ve got a lot more hybrids and electrics now, and we’re so close to reaching the pollution levels the Federal Government sets for us, I think this resolution could be the ticket.”
While Bratcher and Representatives Thomas Huff, Jason Nemes and Russell Webber are asking the state’s Energy and Environmental Cabinet to figure out how to replace RFG, Louisville’s Air Pollution Control District Spokesman Thomas Nord told us, the city is out of ozone attainment currently. When the group meets in November, RFG will be discussed.
