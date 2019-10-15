RIGHT NOW: Bevin, Beshear square off in televised debate Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Matt Bevin and Democratic challenger Andy Beshear are currently throwing haymakers in a televised debate at the University of Kentucky.
Beshear and Bevin landed early jabs at each other in their responses to opening questions on the pension (Beshear) and on jobs (Bevin).
WAVE 3 News anchorwoman Shannon Cogan and WKYT anchorman Bill Bryant are moderating the event at UK’s Singletary Center, and before the debate was barely five minutes old, they had to issue warnings to the enthusiastic crowd for their raucous cheers and boos.
“You love public education so much that your kids go to private schools, right?” Bevin asked Beshear. “I’m just saying you’re a fraud.”
“I’m not surprised that Gov. Bevin is attacking my kids,” Beshear shot back a moment later. “He’s attacked teachers, called them names, called them selfish thugs. I support my kids, and would never attack yours.”
On abortions, Beshear called Bevin an “extremist” for his total ban on the procedure, and Bevin shot back with an emphatic declaration that he’s “unapologetically pro-life," prompting another reaction from Bevin supporters in the crowd.
Both candidates offered strong points about their positions on health care, then argued about what Association Health Plans (AHPs) cover.
Beshear touted his plan to provide a $2,000 across-the-board pay raise for public school teachers. Bevin responded that education needs to be funded but criticized Beshear’s teacher pay raise proposal as “Andy Candy.” It was one of several shots the governor took at Beshear for what Bevin thought was the attorney general’s “incompetence" on budgeting.
(Story continues below the tweet)
The campaigns are in their final weeks. Beshear has made public education the top priority of his campaign, vowing to make several changes to the system.
Bevin, the Republican incumbent, is running his re-election campaign on what he says he has accomplished since taking office, things like creating jobs, addressing the pension crisis, and supporting pro-life legislation.
Tuesday’s debate is being shown live on WAVE 3 News at 7 p.m., and also will be livestreamed on WAVE3.com, WAVE’s Facebook page and the WAVE 3 News app on your mobile device, as well as on ROKU and Amazon Fire.
Just Tuesday, hours before the debate, President Donald Trump tweeted his support of Bevin:
(Story continues below the tweet)
Beshear also was busy on Twitter on Tuesday:
(Story continues below the tweet)
Kentucky is one of only three states with gubernatorial races this year, with Louisiana and Mississippi being the others. Voters head to the polls on Nov. 5.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.