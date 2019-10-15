Several cases of the flu confirmed in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Department for Public Health has reported 215 flu cases so far this season.
There are nine confirmed cases in Jefferson County, four in Oldham, and three in Bullitt County. Spencer County also has one reported case.
Officials say the majority of the cases have been confined to Eastern Kentucky.
The official flu season started Sept. 29 and will run until May 16, 2020.
Health officials encourage people to get their flu shot to avoid getting sick.
