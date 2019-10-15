Several cases of the flu confirmed in Kentucky

Several cases of the flu confirmed in Kentucky
Doctors say the most important and effective way to fight the flu each year is still the flu vaccine.
By Sydney Harbin | October 15, 2019 at 5:06 PM EDT - Updated October 15 at 5:06 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Department for Public Health has reported 215 flu cases so far this season.

There are nine confirmed cases in Jefferson County, four in Oldham, and three in Bullitt County. Spencer County also has one reported case.

Officials say the majority of the cases have been confined to Eastern Kentucky.

The official flu season started Sept. 29 and will run until May 16, 2020.

Health officials encourage people to get their flu shot to avoid getting sick.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.