Southern Indiana interstate ramp closed due to accident

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - An overturned dump truck that spilled its load has caused the closure of a Southern Indiana interstate ramp.
The accident happened in the ramp from I-265 West (the Lee Hamilton Highway) to I-64 West in Floyd County.
Authorities do not know how long it will take to clear the crash scene and reopen the ramp.
Drivers who use the Hamilton to reach I-64 should plan an alternate route.
Traffic using I-64 West from the Sherman Minton Bridge heading toward Georgetown is not affected by the ramp closure.
