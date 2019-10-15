Spaghetti Junction open again with new safety improvements

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over the weekend, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet closed down three major interchanges to make safety improvements for drivers.
Known as the Spaghetti Junction, the interchanges from Interstate 71 South to Interstate 65 North and South, as well as I-64 West to I-65 South were reconfigured by the Ohio River Bridges Project, but there were still a large number of crashes in the area.
Over the weekend, crews worked to make improvements such as installing new signs and markings that will warn drivers of the curve and tip over risks.
The improvements cost about half a million dollars, and KYTC still urges drivers to stay careful and vigilant on the interchange.
