Two civil suits following Michael Begin molestation conviction now settled

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Families are now getting another step closer toward closure following the conviction of 19-year-old Michael Begin.
Begin was sentenced to prison this year, convicted of fondling and molesting young girls while at Thomas Jefferson Elementary and at the Clark County YMCA.
A number of civil suits had been filed after it had been announced Michael Begin would be charged with molesting 20 young girls in his care at a school and YMCA. Two of those have now been settled.
Begin was accused of molesting the girls, some victims as young as 3 years old, while at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School and at the Clark County YMCA in Jeffersonville. He pleaded guilty to those charges this year and was later sentenced to 120 years, 100 to be spent in prison.
Once the extent of Begin's molestation of young girls was known, many parents filed civil suits against the YMCA, Greater Clark County Schools and Begin, some including Begin's parents as well.
Larry Wilder, an attorney involved in the recently settled cases, said the litigation is now resolved, adding, “The settlements have all been entered into pursuant to a confidentiality agreement. Therefore, we cannot discuss the terms.”
Requests for comment to Clark County Schools and the YMCA were not immediately returned. A number of other civil suits in the matter are headed toward mediation.
Begin is also appealing his sentence in the criminal case.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.