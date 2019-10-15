WKU campus goes tobacco-free, smoke-free starting next year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Western Kentucky University said it will begin the new year tobacco- and smoke-free.
The school will ban tobacco and vaping products beginning January 1st on all of its properties.
The university said the change was to work towards providing a healthy environment for students, faculty, staff and visitors.
According to the school’s website, they will offer several services to help those on campus that want to quit smoking. Users have the option to download one of the Smokefree apps, enroll in an online program or calling their hotline to talk with a counselor.
