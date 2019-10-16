AAA fighting car theft with free VIN etching

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - AAA East Central is providing a free service in Elizabethtown to help protect cars from thieves.
The location at 2914 Ring Road in Elizabethtown is hosting a Vehicle Identification Number etching event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday October 16.
Workers will etch the vin number on all car windows.
Police say that before a stolen car can be resold the thief would have to replace all the windows with a VIN number sketched into it.
Police believe thieves are less likely to steal a car with this protection because of the cost to replace the windows.
