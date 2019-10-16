Bevin, Beshear land body blows in second debate

WAVE 3 News anchorwoman Shannon Cogan and WKYT anchorman Bill Bryant moderated the debate at UK’s Singletary Center, and before the event was barely five minutes old, they had to issue warnings to the enthusiastic crowd for their raucous cheers and boos. Several more warnings were needed during the hour-long debate that was shown live on WAVE 3 News and streamed live on all of WAVE’s digital platforms.