Billy Reed: Clemson too good for Cards, but bowl invite still very possible for UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Before the season, long before anyone knew what to expect from new football coach Scott Satterfield and his staff, almost every sensible University of Louisville football fan –- there are some, right? -– circled Oct. 19 on the calendar as a good time to have more productive plans, such as, oh, finding the perfect Halloween pumpkin.
It would have been an understatement, to borrow a phrase made famous by Louisville native Hunter S. Thompson, the father of “Gonzo Journalism,” and say the Cardinal fan base regarded Clemson’s visit to Cardinal Stadium with “fear and loathing.” But they did. They feared and loathed a blowout loss of epic proportions.
But a funny thing happened on the way to Saturday’s noon kickoff against Coach Dabo Swinney’s unbeaten defending national champions. The Cards won four of their first six to change the conversation from “How bad do you think it will be?” to “We really have a shot to win this thing, don’t we?”
The shift is due to the fact that Satterfield and his staff have simply coached their tails off. One of the assistants got so fired up before the wild road victory against previously unbeaten Wake Forest that he gave himself a bloody nose during the pregame warmups.
This fellow should be closely watched before and during the Clemson game. No telling what bodily harm he might do to himself, especially if Trevor Lawrence, the Tigers’ 6-foot-6 sophomore quarterback, disappoints all the NFL talent scouts who will be checking him out.
Under Satterfield, the Cardinals again are playing football as opposed to whatever they did in the 2-10 debacle of last season that earned the disgraced Bobby Petrino his pink slip. Their offense has been outstanding. So have their special teams. They play with conviction and confidence. That’s why they are only two victories away from being – dare we say it? – bowl eligible.
But, ah, there’s also the UofL defense. It’s one of the nation’s worst. Somehow the Cards defeated Wake Forest despite the defense giving up 59 points, almost 700 yards in total offense, and an astounding 40 first downs.
Such miserable defenses do not hold their own very well against the Clemsons of the college football world. Every time Lawrence looks at the Louisville secondary, he has to see a big bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken. Would you like an extra order of biscuits and gravy, sir?
It also must be noted that UofL’s wins over Atlantic Coast Conference rivals Boston College and Wake Forest were only a play or two from going the other way. The Cards could easily be going into the Clemson game with a 2-4 record, and the fans still would be cursing Petrino more than praising Satterfield.
If it’s obvious that Clemson pretty much will score at will against the hapless UofL defense, the game’s character will pretty much revolve around whether Satterfield’s exciting offense can play its best game of the season.
The tools are certainly in place: A much-improved offensive line, two multi-talented quarterbacks (redshirt sophomore Micale Cunningham and true freshman Evan Conley), one of the nation’s best running backs (redshirt freshman Javian Hawkins), and a super receiving corps (sophomore Tutu Atwell, senior Seth Dawkins, and junior Dez Fitzpatrick, among others).
And let’s not forget imperturbable fifth-year kicker Blanton Creque, who’s 29-for-29 on extra points and 7-for-9 on field-goal attempts.
The Cards no longer need to regard Clemson with fear or loathing. That, in itself, is remarkable. It’s also true that the Tigers are the only team left on UofL’s schedule that the Cards just don’t have the talent to beat. They won’t win all those other games, of course, but they definitely have the chance to pull out at least two victories in the last half of the season.
And that would make them -- let’s all say it together -- “bowl eligible.” It also should make Satterfield the ACC Coach of the Year, considering the mess he inherited from Bobby Whatshisname.
Besides Lawrence, Clemson’s primary weapons are junior running back Travis Etienne and wideout Tee Higgins. All will immediately salivate when they look at UofL’s defense. Traditional recipe or extra spicy? Need more drumsticks?
On what should be a lovely fall afternoon at the ball yard, let’s make it Clemson 49, Louisville 28. And that, friends, is much better than anyone anticipated before Satterfield and his staff put the fun back into Cardinal football.
