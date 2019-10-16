Body found in Ohio River has been identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The person found floating in the Ohio River Tuesday has been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said it was 68-year-old Lonnie Traxell who was found in the marina near Captain’s Quarters Road.
The marina is part of Harrods Creek, which flows into the Ohio River.
Boaters in the area spotted Traxell’s body just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.
It’s not clear how the body got in the water or how long Traxell had been there.
The cause of death has not yet been determined.
