Boil water alert issued for IU Southeast campus

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A water main issue has led to a boil water alert for the entire Indiana University Southeast campus.
IUS is advising anyone on campus not to drink from water fountains and for students in campus housing not to drink or use water from faucets without boiling it first, according to information posted on the university’s website.
University officials say there is no need to evacuate the campus, but it will take 24 hours to complete repairs.
The boil water alert will remain in effect until further notice.
