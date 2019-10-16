Clarksville to purchase Marathon bulk storage terminal for redevelopment plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Town of Clarksville intends on purchasing the near 24 acre former Marathon bulk terminal storage located at 214 Center Street.
In a recent press release, Marathon Petroleum Company LP and the Clarksville Redevelopment Commission have reached terms on the sale, which the city hopes to follow through to further redevelop on the South Clarksville property.
The redevelopment plan for the town of Clarksville, created back in 2015, plans on setting the framework and acquiring property to create a modern downtown with residential and commercial spaces.
The town hopes to take ownership of the property by late 2019, where they will then begin finding potential developers and investors interested in the new location.
Clarksville recently began reconstructing Woerner Avenue into a pedestrian friendly roadway as well as two new private developments for another part of the South Clarksville Redevelopment Plan.
