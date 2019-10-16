Every state has a Safe Haven law but not every state has Safe Haven Baby Boxes, Indiana does

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Community leaders want people to know if you are in a situation where you can not care for your newborn child, there are laws that can help your baby and you.
All states have some sort of Safe Haven law, also known as a Baby Moses law or a safe surrender law. This law allows a parent to surrender their baby to someone at a designated location without fear of being charged with abandonment.
On Tuesday, an infant was found alive in a plastic bag in Seymour, IN. The baby girl was found along a fence line on South Jackson Park Drive. She was rushed to the hospital for an examination, doctors determined she was healthy.
Seymour Police are focused on finding the mother and making sure she is okay.
The newborn was found a short distance from a Safe Haven Baby Box, located at 605 Meadowbrook, where newborns can be safely surrendered. Indiana’s Safe Haven Law enables a person to give up an unwanted infant anonymously without fear of arrest or prosecution. As long as there are no signs of intentional abuse on the baby, no information is required of the person leaving the baby.
The Indiana law permits babies less than 30 days old to be given up at any hospital emergency room, fire station or police station within the state.
Indiana is also one of only a handful of states that are allowed to have Safe Haven Baby Boxes, normally located at fire stations and other public facilities. The box is padded and climate-controlled to keep the baby warm while still allowing air circulation. It automatically locks once a person leaves the child and shuts the door. The box is also equipped with motion sensors that trigger a 9-1-1 call after detecting movement inside.
Kentucky does have a Safe Haven Law but does not have any Safe Haven Boxes. Indiana has 12. The closest Safe Haven Box to Louisville is in Seymour, IN.
