Family Scholar House now a HUD recognized Envision Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Family Scholar House received a big recognition on Wednesday. They’re now honored to be a HUD EnVision Center.
HUD’s EnVision Centers are premised on the notion that financial support alone can’t solve the problem of poverty, and that collective effort across a diverse set of organizations, both public and private, are needed to help low-income individuals and families rise out of it. The programs offered are based on the EnVision Center’s four pillars: economic empowerment, educational advancement, health and wellness, and character development. Located in Louisville’s Riverport neighborhood, the center’s services are targeted to residents of the Family Scholar House, although other area residents can access services.
Niah Gilmore is a product of the supported environment.
“I just think a lot of times, some people don’t know how to get certain places when they have to go through obstacles,” Gilmore said. “Sometimes what makes a difference is having people believe in you and believe that you can succeed. And sometimes they believe in you more than you believe in yourself.”
The Family Scholar House’s mission is to end the cycle of poverty and transform our community by empowering families to succeed in education and achieve life-long self-sufficiency.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.