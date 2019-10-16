FORECAST: Windy and chilly day ahead

While the gusts will taper down some after sunrise, it will remain breezy all day long keep a “chill” to the air. It does appear we will pick up a few hours of sunshine before a large area of clouds sinks in from the north by midday. Depending on the time and size of this cloud bank, some of you won’t make it out of the 40s this afternoon! If you can hold onto the sunshine long enough, highs in the 50s can be expected for your location. Either way, a cool day.