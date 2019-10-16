Hardin County wedding venue owner ordered to repay couples

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A judge has ordered a Hardin County wedding venue owner to pay more than $27,000 in restitution to nine couples who had their weddings abruptly canceled or paid for professional services they did not receive.
Gabriella Farm LLC, formerly located at 13943 Leitchfield Road and its owner Nicolle Thompson must refund couples from Bullitt, Jefferson and Meade counties. The court also ordered Thompson to pay an additional $20,000 in civil penalties and permanently banned her from operating another wedding service in the future.
Attorney General Andy Beshear filed a lawsuit in Nov. 2018, seeking to hold Thompson accountable for violating Kentucky’s Consumer Protection Act when she took payments from couples, did not pay vendors or provide agreed-upon services and then ceased all communications with them, pocketing the money.
“We will continue to take any action necessary to secure refunds for the brides and grooms who were conned out of not only their money, but their joyful wedding day memories,” Beshear said. “This action will help to protect other couples from the defendant’s deceitful acts.”
According to a press release, in the lawsuit, Beshear’s office alleged that on Sept. 6-7, 2018, Thompson or someone working for her called at least three couples with weddings scheduled in September and October of that year and canceled them, claiming that Gabriella Farm had been sold. The caller allegedly threatened the couples with legal action for defamation if they posted negative reviews on social media. At that time, however, Gabriella Farm had not been sold and was not under contract to be sold.
The sudden cancellation of these all-inclusive weddings forced the majority of the couples to either quickly come up with thousands of dollars more to secure new venues and vendors, or to postpone their weddings because all of their available funds had been paid to Thompson.
