Hardin County wedding venue owner ordered to repay couples

According to a press release, in the lawsuit, Beshear’s office alleged that on Sept. 6-7, 2018, Thompson or someone working for her called at least three couples with weddings scheduled in September and October of that year and canceled them, claiming that Gabriella Farm had been sold. The caller allegedly threatened the couples with legal action for defamation if they posted negative reviews on social media. At that time, however, Gabriella Farm had not been sold and was not under contract to be sold.