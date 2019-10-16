JCPS teacher receives Presidential Award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A longtime JCPS teacher has been awarded the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
Erin Schneider has been an educator in JCPS for 28 years. She has spent the last eight years at Atherton High School, where she currently teaches geometry. Schneider has also served as a district resource teacher and teacher at Fairdale High School.
“This is one of the highest honors an educator can receive,” JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said. “Teachers are selected based on their distinction in the classroom and dedication to improving science, technology, engineering, and math education. We congratulate Ms. Schneider on this prestigious award and thank her for her many years of service to the students of Jefferson County Public Schools.”
As a recipient of the award, Schneider receives a $10,000 award and an invite to Washington, D.C. for an awards ceremony.
“The Presidential Award is both rewarding and humbling to be included in a professional group that includes so many mentors who have helped me improve as a facilitator of learning of mathematics,” Schneider said. “It recognizes my belief of being a life-long learner and efforts to grow and find creative ways to help students get excited and confident about mathematics. I see this award as an opportunity to continue this endeavor and motivate others to go through this reflective process.”
Up to 108 teachers from across the country are recognized with the award each year. Winners are selected by a panel of distinguished scientists, mathematicians and educators following an initial selection process at the state level.
