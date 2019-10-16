Jim Beam opens Master Distillers’ home to public

CLERMONT, Ky. (WAVE) - Jim Beam American Still house will list the Master Distillers’ home on Airbnb starting Monday October 21.
The home was built in 1919 and has never been open to the public before.
It has three bedrooms and two and a half baths. The home is located on the distillery grounds in Clermont, Kentucky.
Guest staying at the home will get a distillery tour and bourbon tasting, enjoy classic Kentucky barbecue meals and get a look inside the bourbon making process.
The home will be listed on Airbnb through the end of the year. A one night stay will cost $23.
