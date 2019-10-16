Kentucky Secretary of State warns of errors in voter records

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The state's top election official is warning of potential problems for possibly thousands of voters.
A Circuit Court ordered 175,000 Kentucky voters to be reinstated to the voter rolls after being removed for inactivity.
Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes said Tuesday those reinstated records contain many errors.
“It’s inaccurate,” she said. “It’s riddled with thousands of inaccuracies. People who are marked on the basis of only one card, people who are marked based on cards not even addressed to them.”
Less than three weeks to the election, Grimes is battling with the State Board of Elections.
No solution for the errors Grimes reported was discussed at a heated meeting Tuesday.
Reinstated voters will appear on voter lists with an asterisk next to their names.
Twenty thousand of the 175,000 voters are in Jefferson County.
Local election officials say for most, there should not be a problem.
“If it has an asterisk by your name, what they’re going to do, of course the question they ask first is to verify your address,” Jefferson County Board of Elections Spokesman Nore Ghibaudy said.
“If you have not moved since the last time you voted, there will be no problem because they’re going to check your address first,” Ghibaudy said.
But if you have moved and you are on the list, Ghibaudy explained you might show up at the poll and find out you have to vote elsewhere.
“We want everybody to vote here in Jefferson County,” Ghibaudy said. “Go to the poll, we’ll do our best to have our election officers to help you through it.”
