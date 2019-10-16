Kentucky State Police hiring victim’s advocates in new initiative

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new initiative by the Kentucky State Police is taking place as they plan to hire trained victim’s advocates at every KSP post.
The program, called the Victim’s Advocate Support Services, is hiring to administer care to crime victims and connecting then with resources such as mental health services, legal support, and crisis intervention.
The initiative was announced in September, and since then five victim advocates have been hired.
There are plans to add victim’s advocates to all 16 posts across the Commonwealth by the beginning of November.
KSP is among one of the first state police agencies to implement the program statewide.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.