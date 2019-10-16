Lawsuits filed against two health care facilities claiming sexual abuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two troubling investigations of sexual abuse involving senior citizens -- one at Bluegrass Assisted Living in Bardstown, the other at Jewish Hospital in Louisville -- led family members to file lawsuits following criminal investigations.
While both cases involved serious accusations, staff members at the assisted living facility in Bardstown reported witnessing the assault of one patient by another, and say a supervisor told them not to tell the woman’s family.
According to court documents, in November of last year, a staff member at Bluegrass Assisted Living found a 71-year-old Alzheimer’s patient in her room with her undergarments pulled down as another patient with dementia walked out.
“That assault was reported to an administrator,” said the plaintiff’s attorney, David Dufour. He said the police investigation found that supervisor was Charlotte Hardin, who’s also named in the suit. The staffer claimed Hardin warned her not to tell the victim’s family or her co-workers.
“In fact, she threatened to terminate people on the spot,” Dufour said of Hardin.
A day later, staffers told investigators they witnessed the same victim being sexually assaulted by the same patient. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office told WAVE 3 News that Hardin never told them about the first assault when they were investigating, and they only found out in April of this year when whistleblower staffers told them.
Investigators asked Hardin if she thought the second assault could have been avoided if she had reported the first one, and she responded, “looking back in hindsight, yes.”
Meanwhile, in Louisville, an active arrest warrant is in place for 48-year-old Dorsey Scott Richards. According to an LMPD arrest warrant issued in January, Richards, a nurse who was working at Jewish Hospital, came into a 71-year-old woman’s room and began touching her under her gown with ungloved hands telling her, “I would like to video you.”
According to the warrant, the LMPD officer was told by the hospital risk manager that Richards had previous complaints of unwanted sexual contact with patients.
The warrant said Richards was fired, but Dufour said, "One of our major concerns right now is that he, to the best of our knowledge, still has a license to practice in the state of Kentucky, and still also has a license to practice in the state of Indiana."
LMPD told WAVE 3 News that if Richards hasn’t been served the warrant yet, it’s likely because he lives in Indiana and it’s a misdemeanor charge of sexual abuse. The attorney representing Bluegrass Assisted Living said he can’t comment on the case because he hasn’t received the lawsuit yet.
